Project aimed at connecting Mizoram to national rail network nearly complete: NFR

Guwahati, Jul 23 (PTI) The Bhairabi-Sairang new line railway project, aimed at connecting Mizoram's capital Aizawl to the national railway network, has achieved over 90 per cent physical progress, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said here.

Despite challenges such as a limited working season due to extended monsoons, difficult hilly terrain, poor accessibility, and shortages of construction materials and skilled labour in Mizoram, NFR is dedicated to ensuring the project is completed at the earliest, he added.

NFR chief public relations officer Sabyasachi De said 93 per cent physical progress has been made on the 51.38 km new railway line.

The project is divided into four sections: Bhairabi–Hortoki, Hortoki–Kawnpui, Kawnpui–Mualkhang, and Mualkhang–Sairang, involving multiple tunnels and bridges in challenging terrains.

De said the project includes a total of 12,853 metres of tunnels, with 12,807 metres already completed. It also features 55 major and 89 minor bridges of which 47 major bridges and 87 minor bridges have already been completed. Construction of the tallest pier near Sairang station, standing at 104 metres tall (42 metres taller than Qutub Minar), has been completed, he added.

"The project also includes five road over-bridges and six road under-bridges. There will be four stations in this project - Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang," he added.

De maintained that once completed, the project will be a game changer in terms of communication and commerce for the people of Mizoram.

"The economical and environment friendly railway services will have a positive impact on almost all development works in the state," he said.

The project will ensure substantial cost reduction on transportation of passengers and various materials and commodities, while also significantly bringing down travel time and help boost tourism, the NFR spokesperson added. PTI SSGPTI SSG SSG MNB