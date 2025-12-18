Project Khushi helps Bengaluru police personnel improve health, stress management

Bengaluru, Dec 18 (PTI) Project Khushi, a three-month structured evidence-based health and wellness initiative for Bengaluru City Police personnel, has delivered notable results, officials said on Thursday.

Launched on September 11 in collaboration with wellness enterprise Happiest Health, Project Khushi, according to a press release, aimed to address health risks faced by police personnel due to long working hours, high-stress environments, irregular routines, and disturbed sleep patterns, which can affect both personal well-being and professional efficiency.

While 61 per cent of participants successfully managed and reduced their blood sugar levels, nearly 60 per cent achieved weight loss between 0.5 kg and 6.1 kg, the release said.

About 70 per cent corrected vitamin B12 deficiencies, and 90 per cent reported better stress management.

Additionally, 72 per cent no longer experience post-meal acidity, 94 per cent now walk after meals, and 89 per cent sleep for six to eight hours daily, it added.

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, speaking at the closing ceremony, said the initiative has been highly successful and will now be made a permanent program for Bengaluru police, with an MoU to be signed with Happiest Health.

"It was a pleasant surprise to see police personnel walking in the afternoons, which was rare before. Project Khushi will now be a permanent program for Bengaluru police," Singh said.

He added that police personnel who actively participated in Project Khushi will serve as brand ambassadors in their respective divisions, encouraging colleagues to adopt healthy habits.

Singh, who participated in the project’s WhatsApp group, emphasised that Project Khushi is not a one-time program but a lifestyle practice for better health and well-being.

"Annual medical check-ups create awareness for just a few days, but this project has made police personnel more conscious about their health," he said.

Narayana M, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City, and nodal officer for Project Khushi, said the interactive sessions encouraged participants to reflect on their lifestyles.

"During the sessions, we interacted with leading specialist doctors, improved our diet and sleep patterns, and saw better interactions within families. Participation in work also improved significantly," he said. PTI AMP SSK