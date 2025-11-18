Project 'Mausam' unique convergence of heritage studies, community engagement: Shekhawat

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said Project 'Mausam' represents a unique convergence of heritage studies, scientific research and community engagement, underscoring India's commitment to preserving maritime heritage.

He said this at the inauguration of a two-day national workshop, titled 'Islands at the Crossroads of Maritime Networks within Indian Ocean Region', on the project hosted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Humayun's Tomb World Heritage Site Museum.

Project 'Mausam' is an exciting, multi-disciplinary project that rekindles long-lost ties across nations of the Indian Ocean 'world' and forges new avenues of cooperation and exchange, the Ministry of Culture had said on its launch in 2014.

The project, launched by India in partnership with member states, will enable a significant step in recording and celebrating this important phase of world history from the African, Arab and Asian-world perspectives, it had said.

In his address at the inaugural session of the workshop, Shekhawat emphasised the historical significance of islands as vibrant hubs of cultural exchange and shared identity.

Project 'Mausam' represents a unique convergence of heritage studies, scientific research and community engagement, underscoring India's commitment to preserving maritime heritage, he said.

The minister highlighted the initiative's goal to open new avenues for documenting and protecting ocean-linked cultural landscapes, positioning it as a dynamic, collaborative movement.

The event was also attended by Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal; Director, UNESCO New Delhi Regional Office for South Asia, Tim Curtis; ASI's Director General Yadubir Singh Rawat, and other senior officials from the ministry and ASI.

The workshop brings together superintending archaeologists and regional directors from ASI's coastal circles, fostering a nationwide collaborative framework.

Over two days, experts will discuss maritime heritage, cultural networks and strategies to enhance India's engagement across the Indian Ocean Region. PTI KND KSS KSS