Project MISHTI to help conserve mangroves in Sunderbans, other coastal areas: Bhupendra Yadav

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) Union minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said that the Project MISHTI initiative of the central government will help conserve mangroves in coastal areas, including Sunderbans.

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, who was addressing a press conference to commemorate the Narendra Modi government's completion of 11 years in office, told reporters that the project is aimed at protecting mangroves in the coastal areas, and will work as bio-shield in the face of natural calamities.

Project MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoretime Habitats & Tangible Incomes) was announced in the Union budget for the financial year 2023-24.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Project Mishti was launched to undertake mangrove afforestation measures along the coastline of the country. Sunderbans is a vital part... this project is aimed at saving the mangroves and the coastal areas from cyclones," Yadav said.

"The word MISHTI is especially significant (for West Bengal). It is a sweet word," he said, alluding to the special bond between sweets and people of the state.

He added that the state government's help and support are required for implementing the project and ensuring coastal life and livelihood of people against climate change.

Yadav said the government has chalked out 'National Programme Resolution Environment', outlining specific action or commitment related to environmental protection aiming at reducing carbon footprints.

Saving energy, solid waste management, e-waste disposal and banning plastics are important components of the mission for clean air and green neighbourhood, he said.

Yadav said as part of the drive to discard fossil fuels and minimise vehicular pollution, 2,700 buses, run by electricity or CNG, are being introduced in various important cities in the country, including Kolkata.

To a question about allegations of attempts to change the character of East Kolkata Wetlands, a Ramsar site, he told the reporter, "We are protecting all such waterbodies. However, if you have any such information, share with us for taking up the matter."