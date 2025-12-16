Project SORT to strengthen New Delhi Municipal Council's decentralised waste management

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday announced that it is strengthening decentralised solid waste management across its jurisdiction by implementing Project Segregation of Waste for its Recycling and Treatment.

The project has been launched in collaboration with the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), and under it, the council aims to establish decentralised solutions for wet waste processing while reinforcing source segregation practices, NDMC said in a statement.

According to the statement, the initiative focuses on capacity building and behavioural change, by regularly running awareness programmes and hands-on training sessions for all stakeholders, including residents, waste generators, housekeeping staff and waste handlers.

NDMC in its statement further said that it has installed decentralised composting aerobins at key locations, including Golf Link, Kaka Nagar, CGE RWA, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, St Thomas School, YWCA, Lady Irwin College, PSOI Club, Dilli Haat, INA, Sangli Mess and Central Park.

“To date, workers have installed 85 composters across 13 locations, with a combined wet waste handling capacity of 34,000 kg. These Aerobins have already processed over 15 metric tonnes of wet waste on-site, converting it into nutrient-rich organic manure for horticulture use by NDMC and citizens,” it added.

Encouraged by positive response and active participation from residents and institutions, NDMC and IPCA plan to enrol five additional societies and institutions under this model within the current financial year.

It said that they also propose to enhance the capacity of existing community composting sites at Central Park and Sangli Mess to manage higher volumes of segregated wet waste.

The Motherson Group funds the project as a corporate social responsibility initiative through the Swarn Lata Motherson Trust (SLMTT), the council’s statement said.

Project Segregation of Waste for its Recycling and Treatment (SORT) covers residential societies, educational and institutional campuses, commercial markets, and community waste processing facilities, it added.

The collaborative efforts of NDMC, SLMTT, IPCA and local stakeholders have produced a visible behavioural change, the statement said.

Partnership has improved compliance in waste segregation at source, enabled efficient on-site wet waste processing, and sustained operations managed by in-house staff, it added.