Project Tiger became reality only because of Indira Gandhi, says Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Project Tiger became a reality only because of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the Congress said on Monday said claimed that many tiger reserves were under "severe threat" today, with some facing the vagaries of climate change and some under pressure from "ill-conceived projects being pushed through in the name of infrastructure".

Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh noted that since 2010, July 29 has been celebrated as International Tiger Day across the world.

"This day owes much to the great success of Project Tiger, launched from Corbett National Park on April 1, 1973. Initially, there were nine tiger reserves identified under the project but today there are 55," he said.

"Project Tiger became a reality only because of one woman, who was a passionate naturalist and who believed that by protecting tigers we would also preserve and enrich our rich forest ecosystems. She was helped by a number of dedicated conservationists in India and abroad -- but without her personal leadership, in the midst of numerous other pressing concerns, Project Tiger would not have seen the light of day," Ramesh said in a post on X, sharing pictures of Gandhi with tiger cubs.

Many of the 55 tiger reserves are under severe threat today, the Congress leader said.

Some face the vagaries of climate change while some are under pressure from "ill-conceived projects being pushed through in the name of infrastructure", he alleged.