Project to provide nutritious food to pregnant women, kids to run on pilot basis in Una

Una, Jul 7 (PTI) A project to provide nutritious food to pregnant women and children up to two years of age will be run on a pilot basis in Una district, Himachal Pradesh's Health and Family Welfare Secretary M Sudha Devi said on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting here, she said Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to get the Women and Infants Integrated Interventions in Growth Study (WINGS) project.

It will be implemented in Una district on a pilot basis, the official said.

Under this project, nutrition of pregnant women as well as children up to 2 years of age will be monitored at the rural level besides providing a special nutritious diet to both these groups so that positive changes can be brought in their health, Sudha Devi said. She said Anganwadi and ASHA workers will play an important role in the implementation of this project at the rural level.

They will not only help in identifying the targeted population but would also ensure that the target is achieved, she said and issued guidelines to all departments concerned for the successful implementation of the project.