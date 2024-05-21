Project Udbhav will play important role in India's journey towards 'Atmanirbharta': MoS Bhatt

New Delhi: Union minister Ajay Bhatt said Tuesday the strength of a country resides not only in its military might but also in its ability to adapt to changing circumstances and leverage its cultural heritage as a source of power.

The minister of state for defence was addressing an event at the National Museum here to mark the culmination of Project Udbhav, which aims to promote indigenous discourse in the Army by integrating India's ancient strategic acumen into a contemporary military domain with a focus on making the force "future-ready".

The project is a collaboration of the Indian Army and Delhi-based think-tank United Service Institution of India (USI).

Praising the Army and USI, Bhatt said, "The aim of this project envisioned by USI is to find invaluable insights into our strategic culture by finding ancient texts and oral traditions... The geopolitical landscape is continuously evolving and it is necessary for our armed forces to be adaptive and innovative in their thinking." In his address, the minister also praised the ancient Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which was part of the tagline used by India during its year-long presidency of the G20.

"The ancient principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutambakam'... has transcended cultural boundaries and become a guiding light in international diplomacy," Bhatt said.

The Union minister said that in the last decade, the government of India has started a significant journey towards promoting indigenisation initiatives in various areas.

From health to manufacturing and from basic infrastructure to defence, solid efforts have been made for a strong national commitment towards indigenisation, he added.

"Today, we are nearly atmanirbhar, we are progressing to become fully self-reliant in future. And, Project Udbhav is going to play an important role in this," the minister said.

"There is a need to honestly make efforts to imbibe Indian thoughts and values even in our works and decisions. The dream of 'Viksit Bharat' can only be realised when we fully understand the priceless wisdom of our ancient past and implement it contextually in shaping modern ambitions and policies," he said.

The event was also attended by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and other senior officials of the force.

Bhatt further said that by delving into India's ancient texts and traditions, Project Udbhav "not only enriches our understanding of strategic culture but also lends a valuable discerning thinking on unconventional war strategies, diplomatic traditions, and moral thoughts in a war".

"As we delve into our history and understand it deeply, it is essential to identify that historical narratives are not limited to buildings and objects alone, there is a sea of knowledge beyond that.

"In our ancient texts, there is a rich history, historians are well aware of this and it is a subject of continuous research, which the defence minister has earlier done," Bhatt said.

Therefore, the minister said, it is important that "we continuously discuss our history, and reevaluate it so that we can ensure that our past is neither distorted nor oversimplified".

The Army chief said in his address that the project was launched at the maiden edition of the Indian Military Heritage Festival last October by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Bhatt also said that India's history is an amalgamation of different thoughts and accomplishments which is a source of inspiration not only for Indians but also for people around the world.

Today, through social media and other digital platforms, the dissemination of information has connected the world together, due to which curiosity towards India's ancient knowledge systems is growing in the world, the Union minister added.

Bhatt also inaugurated an exhibition themed on the 'Evolution of Indian Military Systems, Warfighting, and Strategic Thought -- from Antiquity to Independence', which showcases the evolution of India's military systems and strategy.