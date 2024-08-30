Projects under Yamuna Action Plan near completion, full capacity to be reached soon: Delhi Jal Board

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday announced significant advancements in the ongoing wastewater treatment projects under the Yamuna Action Plan-III.

The three mega wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) in Okhla, Kondli, and Rithala are nearing completion, with the Okhla and Kondli plants almost finalized and the Rithala plant fully completed and entering trial runs, an official statement said.

"The technology in all three plants will ensure that the treated water meets stringent effluent standards, including a Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) of 10 mg/l and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) of 10 mg/l or better," read the statement.

According to DJB, the Okhla WWTP, is now 96 per cent complete, is a state-of-the-art facility, and stands as Asia's largest and the world's fourth-largest wastewater treatment plant.

It added that the project is designed to clean the Yamuna River, this facility will treat 564 million litres per day (MLD) of wastewater, benefiting approximately 40 lakh residents of Delhi, particularly in the South Delhi region.

The Kondli WWTP, which is 98 per cent complete, will have a capacity of 214 Minimal Liquid Discharge (MLD) and will serve the east Delhi area, including Shahdara and this plant will prevent untreated wastewater from entering the Yamuna, significantly reducing pollution levels in the river, the statement read.

The Rithala WWTP which is already completed and is now undergoing trial runs, has a capacity of 182 MLD and will cater to North and North-West Delhi, ensuring that no untreated sewage water enters the Najafgarh Drain or the Yamuna River.

The DJB said, "The completion of these WWTPs is crucial for preventing untreated wastewater from households and industries from polluting the Yamuna. By treating and reusing wastewater, the projects will not only reduce pollution in the river but also help maintain the ecological flow necessary to support aquatic life."