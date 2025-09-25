Projects worth Rs 1000 cr for villages approved by Delhi rural development board

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) In the first meeting of the newly formed Delhi Rural Development Board under the BJP government, over 430 projects worth Rs 1,000 crore were approved for the villages in the capital on Thursday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta who chaired the meeting asserted that a balanced development of rural and urban areas of the national capital is a priority for her government.

"Villages are not only symbols of tradition and culture but also the lifeline of Delhi. Strengthening basic infrastructure in rural areas and speed up development work is a goal of our government," she said in a statement.

Development minister Kapil Mishra, Board chairman Rajkumar Chauhan, vice-chairman Gajendra Singh Daral, and several MLAs and senior officials attended the meeting.

The CM pointed out that in the very first meeting, projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore have been cleared -- a first for Delhi.

These funds will be used for building infrastructure like roads, drains, ponds, community centres, parks, cremation grounds, and sports facilities in rural areas under 30 Assembly constituencies, she said.

Gupta instructed officials to complete all rural development projects within the set time frame, pointing her government aims to bring facilities in the villages at par with the uraban areas.