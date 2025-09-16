Projects worth Rs 111 crore to be inaugurated on PM's birthday in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) On the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 111 crore here.

The municipal body will also cut a 75 kg cake, Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari said on Tuesday.

Born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat, Modi scripted history on June 9, 2024, when he took the oath of office for a third straight term, becoming the first non-Congress leader and second after Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve the feat.

Tiwari said that the MC will organise a programme, where inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects worth Rs 111 crore will take place.

Road construction, repair and drainage work of 65.68 km length will be carried out in all eight zones, and five assembly constituencies of the city at Rs 63.76 crore, he said, giving details about the programme.

Cleaning and renovation of 75 wells in the city will be taken up, too, at Rs 1.18 crore. Besides, a shelter home for 30 people will be constructed under the Pandeypur flyover at Rs 30.28 lakh.

Registration of dogs at home will be started, and mobile animal capture vehicles will be inaugurated, he said.

Tiwari also said that the Kajari Mahotsav programme is being held at Rudraksh Convention Centre on Tuesday. The artistes performing in this programme are Folk singer Padmashri Urmila Srivastava, Ragini Chandra and Priyanka Chauhan.

Religious ceremonies are also being organised for PM Modi.

Jitendrananda Saraswati, general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti Swami, said that for the good health of Modi, the unity of the country, and to keep him in the post of prime minister for the longest time, seers will perform 'sahastraarchan' of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath with 1,100 lotus flowers, after which Maharudrabhishek will be organised. Saints and scholars of Kashi will participate in this ritual.

Cleanliness and public service programmes have also been planned for the day, said Dileep Patel, president, BJP (Kashi region).