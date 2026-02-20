Projects worth Rs 54,908 cr under IKGS launched within one year in Kerala: Minister

Kochi, Feb 20 (PTI) Industries Minister P Rajeev on Friday said that projects worth Rs 54,908.22 crore have moved into the implementation phase, one year after the state government organised the IKGS.

According to him, this represents over 40 per cent of the Expressions of Interest (EoIs) received at Invest Kerala Global Summit.

The minister told reporters that the summit, which significantly enhanced Kerala’s global investment profile, received EoIs worth Rs 1,81,209 crore from 449 investors.

“Of these, 115 projects have already begun construction or started operations, generating 66,073 employment opportunities. The government focused on 22 priority sectors, including tourism, food processing, IT, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare,” he said.

Rajeev added that the state government is now concentrating on ensuring the time-bound implementation of the committed investments.

Projects have been categorised by investment value, with systematic follow-ups conducted through the Kerala State Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC), the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, and KINFRA, he said.

Investments up to Rs 100 crore are monitored by the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, while projects above Rs 100 crore are overseen by KSIDC.

A dedicated mechanism has also been established to expedite clearances and conduct periodic project reviews, the minister said.

To enhance transparency in the investment process, the government has introduced a dedicated online portal.

Rajeev added that the government has already approved 22 major policy reforms to improve the investment climate.

The formation of a special task force within the Local Self-Government Department and the establishment of Investment Facilitation Cells in all district collectorates have further accelerated project execution, the minister said.

The government views the commencement of construction on 115 projects as a significant milestone, reflecting collective efforts to turn investment commitments into tangible development, he added.

The press meet was attended by APM Mohammad Hanish, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), KSIDC chairman C Balagopal, and KSIDC MD Vishnuraj P.