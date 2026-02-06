Prolonged closure of tourist spots affecting JK's livelihoods: CM Abdulah

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said closure of tourist destinations, including Doodpathri, Tosamaidan and Yousmarg, for about nine months due to security concerns has affected local livelihoods, and the government is considering a relief package.

Abdullah also said that he will take up reopening of the spots with the Union home minister.

Replying to questions by MLAs Saif-ud-Din Bhat and Nazir Ahmed Khan in the assembly, the CM said closure has hit ATV operators, ponywalas, guides and other stakeholders, including youth who availed loans for tourism ventures.

"I would take up the issue of reopening these tourist destinations with the Union Home Minister, who is currently visiting Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The chief minister stated that the prolonged closure has adversely affected the local economy and severely impacted the livelihood of ATV operators, vehicle owners, ponywalas, stall owners, guides and other stakeholders dependent on tourism activities in these areas.

He said reopening involves security considerations beyond the tourism department’s mandate and informed that the Snow Skating Games at Doodpathri could not be held after an incident at Pahalgam, while a ropeway project at Tosamaidan has been proposed under the Parvatmala scheme.

Abdullah also said posts in Gurez are largely filled as per sanctioned strength and recruitment in JK is governed by the Civil services decentralisation and recruitment) Act, 2010, as amended in 2020, providing employment on domicile basis without area-specific reservation. PTI AB NB