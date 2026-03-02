Prolonged, excessive exposure to loud music can lead to early and irreparable hearing loss: Experts

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Prolonged and excessive exposure to loud music and other sounds through loudspeakers, headphones and other personal audio devices can lead to early and irreparable hearing loss, experts at AIIMS, Delhi said on Monday.

Speaking on the eve of World Hearing Day, Dr Kapil Sikka, professor of ENT at AIIMS, Delhi said that a decline in hearing ability caused by prolonged exposure to loud sounds often develops slowly, which is why many people fail to notice it in the early stages. He emphasised that such damage is irreparable but preventable.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, head of the Department of ENT, said that to prevent hearing loss, personal audio devices should be used at a volume of less than 60 per cent of the maximum limit and a break should be taken after listening for about 60 minutes.

"Higher the noise level, shorter should be the duration of exposure to avoid hearing loss. This will prevent cumulative hearing loss burden," Dr Kumar stated.

Awareness of preventable causes of hearing loss such as noise-induced hearing loss, recreational loud activities and overuse of personal listening devices need to be emphasised to decrease its rising burden, said Dr Poonam Sagar, assistant professor of ENT.

In a special appeal to the youth, experts highlighted taking care of noise-induced hearing loss.

Doctors also called for prioritising early hearing screening and intervention, so that children with hearing impairment receive timely support. "Early detection can lead to early treatment and better outcomes," said Dr Kumar.

He also emphasised on detection of hearing loss in newborns - neonatal hearing screening. "At our institute, we are doing universal neonatal hearing screening. School-going children with hearing loss should be supported by peers and society," he said.

Dr Sikka emphasised early detection of hearing loss in neonates. "Babies diagnosed with profound hearing loss can be rehabilitated with cochlear implant in most of the cases. Advances like auditory brain stem implant have facilitated hearing restoration in cases with more complex nerve deafness," Dr Sikka added.

The theme for World Hearing Day this year, "From Communities to Classrooms - Hearing Care for All Children," highlights the importance of early detection of hearing loss and timely intervention to ensure that every child has the opportunity to develop speech, language and learning abilities to their full potential.

Hearing impairment in childhood, if left unidentified, can adversely affect communication skills, academic progress and overall psychosocial development.

World Hearing Day also calls for understanding the burden of hearing loss and its common causes that need to be addressed.

AIIMS, New Delhi has consistently worked towards comprehensive hearing healthcare through structured universal newborn hearing screening programme with well-maintained database, advanced diagnostic facilities, and multidisciplinary rehabilitation services, Dr Kumar said.

The institute offers state-of-the-art cochlear implant services for children with severe to profound hearing loss, along with dedicated speech and language therapy programmes aimed at optimal auditory and verbal outcomes. PTI PLB MNK MNK