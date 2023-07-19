Prominent Indian Muslim leader conferred with Malaysia's prestigious religious honour

Kozhikode (Ker), Jul 19 (PTI) Prominent Indian Sunni Muslim leader Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad was honoured on Wednesday with the prestigious Hijra Award, Malaysia's prestigious honour for Influential Muslim Scholars worldwide.

Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah presented the award to Ahmad at a grand ceremony held at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre, a statement from Ahmad's office said.

The event was attended by dignitaries such as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Minister of Religious Affairs Dr Muhammad Nahim bin Mukhtar, members of the royal family, and civic leaders, it said.

Sheikh Abubakr is popularly known as Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar in his home state Kerala.

The decision to present the award to Sheikh Abubakr was based on his invaluable contributions to promoting the message of love in Islam within India and beyond and his efforts in fostering harmony among different communities, the statement said.

"His profound knowledge of Islamic teachings and leadership in the fields of education, social development, and research were also recognised. The committee acknowledged the exemplary charity activities carried out by the organisation led by Sheikh Abubakr,"it said.

Upon receiving the award, Sheikh Abubakr expressed his delight and stated that the recognition inspires him to expand his work into other fields.

He is on a five-day visit to Malaysia at the invitation of the Prime Minister, his office said. PTI TGB TGB KH