Prominent Kashmiris to visit valley to initiate dialogue with new govt, people

New Delhi: A joint delegation of Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims will soon travel to the valley to initiate a dialogue between the two communities as part of the reconciliation process.

The delegation, under the banner of the National Mission For Unity and Brotherhood founded by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rakesh Sapru, will also seek meetings with newly elected legislators and ministers of the newly-formed government to ensure return of peace and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday invited National Conference leader Omar Abdullah to take oath as first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16.

The members of will visit Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag districts during its first trip and meet cross-section of the civil society, teachers, legal luminaries, professionals and those Kashmiri Pandits who stayed back during the exodus of 1990 to elicit their views on the prevailing situation and suggestions for return of lasting peace in the erstwhile state.

This was decided at a meeting of the body, chaired by Sapru, on Monday held at Delhi's India International Centre (IIC).

The National Mission For Unity and Brotherhood will strive to preserve culture, heritage and tradition of the erstwhile state.

Apart from upholding Kashmiri culture and identity, the body will also take measures to help improve economic conditions of the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

The agenda of the mission is to establish skill centres for youth, hold cultural shows across the country and abroad.

The body will be holding workshops, conferences and seminars to spread awareness about the rich culture and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

The agenda of the mission also includes helping traders and artisans by organising handicraft trade shows across the globe besides promoting and implementing ideas and programmes for peace and harmony in the region.