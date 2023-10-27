Prominent leaders of Punjab opposition parties take part in seminar on water issue

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Prominent leaders of opposition parties in Punjab including the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday came together and took part in a seminar, which was aimed to "illuminate the critical water crisis engulfing the state".

They along with some experts and intellectuals took part in "Punjab Waters: Unmasking the Crisis," a seminar hosted by NGO Saarthi.

The event here was coordinated by Punjab Congress MLA Pargat Singh, a statement said.

The seminar saw the participation of prominent Punjab opposition leaders including state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia, Daljit Cheema, Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar, former ministers Tript Rajinder Bajwa, SAD (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann, among others.

These leaders, often seen on opposing sides of the political spectrum, were united in their concern for Punjab's water crisis, listening to insights from renowned speakers and experts, said the statement.

"Punjab Waters: Unmasking the Crisis" was designed to illuminate the critical water crisis engulfing Punjab, fostering a space for experts, scholars, and political figures to engage in meaningful dialogue and collaboratively seek sustainable solutions, it said.

The event transcended political rhetoric, emphasizing the need for informed discussion and unity in addressing one of Punjab's most pressing issues, it said.

The seminar on "Punjab Waters" issue came days before the 'Main Punjab Bolda Haan' — a debate on issues concerning Punjab slated to be held on November 1 in Ludhiana at the initiation of the ruling AAP.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the opposition party leaders of running away from the November 1 open debate out of fear of being exposed for their "misdeeds." Mann had earlier dared Punjab BJP chief Jakhar, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for an open debate on issues concerning the state.

Mann had thrown the challenge in response to opposition parties' criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party government over the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

Speaking at the event here, Punjab BJP chief Jakhar said even a drop of water won't be allowed to go out of the state.

"If water is given at the cost of our (Punjab's) rights, that will not be tolerated," said Jakhar.

SAD senior leader Cheema stated, "The seminar today has set the stage for ongoing discussions and collaborative efforts. We must keep this momentum going, ensuring that the water crisis remains at the forefront of our political agenda. Our future generations depend on us." Under no condition, SYL canal construction will be allowed, he said.

Attacking CM Mann, he said, "But the person who should be seen serious on this issue, that seriousness is not seen in him".

Cheema slammed Mann over the SYL canal issue, accusing him of "deliberately hatching a conspiracy to dilute Punjab's stand in and outside the Supreme Court".

Pargat Singh, the convener of the event, expressed his gratitude and hope, stating, "Today, we have witnessed a historic moment in Punjab's political history. Leaders from all corners of the state have come together, setting aside their differences, to address the water crisis that threatens our future. This is the beginning of a new era of dialogue and collaboration, and I am grateful to each and every participant for their commitment to Punjab's well-being." Former MP Dharamvira Gandhi highlighted the urgency of the situation, saying, "The water crisis is not a political issue; it is a matter of survival. We need to rise above party politics and work together to find sustainable solutions. Today's seminar is a step in the right direction, and I am hopeful that it will lead to meaningful action." The "Punjab Waters: Unmasking the Crisis" seminar stands as a testament to the power of dialogue, collaboration, and the relentless pursuit of solutions for the betterment of Punjab, the statement read. PTI SUN VSD CK