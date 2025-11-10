Prominent Maharashtra leaders describe Delhi car blast as horrific; mourn loss of lives

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Prominent leaders in Maharashtra, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and veteran politician Sharad Pawar, on Monday described the blast in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi as tragic, horrific and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the explosion.

They extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the blast and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles, officials said in the national capital.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people.

Chief Minister Fadnavis described the explosion as heart-wrenching.

"On this tragic incident, I pay my respects to the departed souls. My condolences and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray to God that the departed souls find peace and the injured recover soon," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the loss of precious lives was absolutely heart-breaking.

"We stand with the families in this difficult hour and send our prayers and best wishes to those injured in this horrific tragedy," he stated.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion and urged the Centre to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The former defence minister described the loss of innocent lives in the explosion as "extremely tragic" and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"I pay heartfelt tribute to the innocent citizens who have lost their lives and extend my sincere condolences to their bereaved families. I also pray for the prompt and complete recovery of those who have been injured," said the NCP (SP) leader in a post on social media.

Calling the incident in a sensitive area like the Red Fort as "extremely concerning," the Rajya Sabha MP sought a thorough probe.

"I urge the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to order a detailed inquiry into this matter. The findings of the investigation should be made public, and both central and state security agencies must take effective steps to prevent such incidents in the future," the Pawar senior stated.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president Supriya Sule said she was deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in the explosion.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery," the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Pune district posted on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the blast was "truly shocking".

"I pray for the injured and their quick recovery, along with a prayer for those who lost their lives in this terrible blast," the former Maharashtra minister stated. PTI MR SPK RSY