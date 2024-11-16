Prominent musicians in Kolkata condole death of sarod exponent Ustad Aashish Khan

Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) Prominent musicians in Kolkata on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Sangeet Akademi awardee Ustad Aashish Khan, describing him as one of the last great maestros of classical instrumental music.

Ustad Khan, a renowned sarod player from the Maihar Gharana, passed away in the US on Friday.

He passed away due to age-related ailments, his family members confirmed.

His nephew, Ustad Shiraj Ali Khan, confirmed the news on social media, stating, "With extreme sadness, we inform you of the passing of our revered and beloved Aashish Khan." "We have been blessed to have him in our lives and he will remain in our hearts forever," Khan said.

His brother, Ustad Alam Khan, also shared the news, paying tribute to his sibling, calling him a "maestro of the sarod" and a "khalifa of the Maihar Gharana." He added that Aashish Khan was surrounded by family, friends, and students in his final days.

Ustad Alam Khan praised his brother's legacy, calling him an "incredible and powerful sarodist and composer," whose music inspired countless musicians and listeners around the world.

"He was a beloved guru and teacher to so many students globally and will be deeply missed," he said.

A celebration of Khan's life will be held soon at the Ali Akbar College of Music, Alam Khan added.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi also mourned the loss, remembering Aashish Khan as an eminent Hindustani musician and a recipient of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

In a post on X, the Sangeet Natak Akademi said, "Deeply mourn the sad demise of Aashis Khan, an eminent Hindustani musician, a player of the sarod and the Sangeet natak Akademi awardee. He passed away yesterday." In Kolkata, the news of Khan’s death triggered an outpouring of grief among the city’s classical music fraternity.

Pandit Bickram Ghosh, a renowned percussionist, described Ustad Aashish Khan as an artist who had captivated audiences worldwide with his mastery of the sarod.

He recalled his first world tour with Khan in 1991 and described him as a father figure and a close family friend.

"We had a great chemistry on stage, and his death is a huge personal loss for me," Ghosh said.

Pandit Tanmoy Bose, another eminent musician, remembered Khan as one of the superstars of classical music in the 1970s.

He fondly recalled their performances together at major festivals around the world.

"He was not just a brilliant musician but also an excellent cook," Bose said.

"We shared many wonderful moments at his home in Chicago, and he had promised to return to Kolkata next year. His absence will be felt deeply in the classical music scene," he added.

Sarod maestro Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar praised Khan as a "maverick sarod player," blending the influences of various legends, including Ustad Zakir Hussain.

He recalled a memorable "jugalbandi" with Pandit Swapan Chowdhury in the 1970s, which he considered one of Khan’s finest performances.

Aashish Khan’s collaborations were legendary, including performances with sitar virtuoso Pandit Ravi Shankar and the Beatles.

He also contributed to the soundtracks of iconic films, including Satyajit Ray’s Apu Trilogy and Jalsaghar, and Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi.

His death marks the end of an era in classical instrumental music. PTI SUS MNB