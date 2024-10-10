Prominent political leaders lining up to join Congress in Manipur: O Ibobi SinghSingh

Imphal, Oct 10 (PTI) The Manipur Congress on Thursday claimed that a number of "prominent political leaders" are queuing to join the grand old party in a phased manner and people are starting to believe in it.

Speaking at the felicitation of nine newly joined members, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader O Ibobi Singh said, "The unfortunate ethnic crisis in the state has not occurred anywhere else in the country except for Manipur." Notably, over 200 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes in the northeastern state since May last year.

"If there is a problem or an issue, there must be a solution. And in such cases, the Centre needs to provide assistance to reach such a solution," the former chief minister of the state said.

Meanwhile, the nine individuals who joined the Congress on Thursday included former health minister under Chief Minister N Biren Singh's 2017 cabinet L Jayantakumar Singh and former National People's Party candidate O Romen.

Singh later told reporters that several prominent political leaders are in the queue waiting to join the Congress party in a phased manner.

The reason is that the functioning of the BJP and Congress administration in the state is quite different.

"People are starting to believe in the Congress day by day," he said.

"This was seen in the last Lok Sabha elections in which the Congress won both the seats in the state," he said.

Speaking on the ED summons to state party Chief K Meghachandra, Singh said, "It may be political vendetta or anything. This is not the first time. I was summoned in 2017 by the ED after the present government came to power. However, Mr Meghachandra or I do not have to worry about it if no wrong has been done on our part." PTI CORR SBN SBN