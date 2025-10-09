Prominent RSS leader P E B Menon dies at 86

Kochi, Oct 9 (PTI) P E B Menon, former Kerala Pranth Sanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), died at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 86.

Menon had been under treatment for health complications and breathed his last around 1.30 pm, RSS sources said.

His body will be taken to his residence in Aluva and public viewing is scheduled at the Town Hall there on Friday from 10 am to 1 pm, followed by cremation at the Thanthra Vidyapeetham around 3 pm.

RSS chief Mohan Bagavat condoled the demise of Menon.

He is survived by his wife and two children. A chartered accountant by profession, his association with RSS leader P Madhavji drew him into temple protection initiatives and later into the RSS.

Rising through the organisation, he became Kerala Pranth Sanghchalak in 2003, a post he held for nearly two decades.

He had earlier served as Aluva district chief, Ernakulam divisional chief, and Sah-Pranth Sanghchalak in 1999.

Menon also held senior roles in service organisations, including national vice-president of Seva Bharati and managing director of Vishva Seva Bharati.

He was instrumental in community initiatives under the Aluva Grama Seva Samiti and offered guidance to several cultural and spiritual institutions such as the Thanthra Vidyapeetham, Balasamskara Kendra, Dr Hedgewar Smaraka Seva Samiti, International Srikrishna Kendra and Rashtradharma Parishad, sources said.

He also served as managing director of the Vishwashanti Foundation, founded by actor Mohanlal. PTI TGB TGB ADB