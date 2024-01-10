Prominent women personalities join campaign by mothers against new-age tobacco devices

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Prominent women personalities, including Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik and Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, have joined the Mothers Against Vaping campaign in opposition of new-age tobacco devices that target children.

Advertisment

Mothers Against Vaping is a campaign by a united front of mothers to combat the menace of vaping addiction among Indian youngsters and has been flagging the easy accessibility of devices such as e-cigarettes.

According to the group, despite a nationwide ban, international manufacturers are leaving no stone unturned to promote these new-age tobacco devices with a specific focus on Indian children and youngsters as they desperately seek out new markets against the backdrop of tightening regulations.

"As a responsible mother, I wholeheartedly support the cause. The issue is deeply alarming and all mothers should be concerned as it directly impacts the health of our children," Dhupia said.

Advertisment

"We, as mothers, must unite, raise our voices and increase awareness against vaping and electronic cigarettes to ensure that such habits are completely eradicated from the lives of our children and youth," she added.

According to the women supporting the campaign, it is imperative for policymakers and stakeholders to understand the agenda of international marketers and launch extensive awareness initiatives on the harmful effects of vaping and e-cigarettes such as heat-not-burn tobacco products.

"The dissemination of impactful advertisements should extend beyond movie halls, encompassing diverse public spaces to rectify misconceptions. Such awareness campaigns are essential to counteract the deceptive marketing strategies employed by e-cigarette manufacturers to promote these new-age tobacco devices and heat-no-burn tobacco products," the group said in a statement.

Advertisment

These devices, often adorned with eye-catching designs and flavoured with strawberry or bubble gum, have gained immense popularity among children, the group pointed out.

"As digital natives, today's children and youth are quick to embrace new technologies, making them particularly susceptible to the allure of vaping," it said.

"This trend poses a serious threat of addiction, as e-cigarettes and other new-age tobacco devices can serve as gateway devices for introducing users to harmful substances like cocaine and heroin," the statement added. PTI GJS SZM