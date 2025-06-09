Prominent writer Sarah Joseph conferred with Mathrubhumi Literary Award

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jun 8 (PTI) Prominent writer Sarah Joseph has been conferred with the 2024 Mathrubhumi Literary Award, which was presented to her by Jnanpith awardee and eminent writer Pratibha Ray at an event held here.

The award included a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, a citation, and a sculpture by M V Devan.

At the award ceremony, Ray congratulated Kozhikode for winning the status of ‘literary city of India’.

She also said that writers, intellectuals and social workers are part of Malayalam culture and the voices that rise from here have great importance.

"Sarah Joseph is not just a name in Malayalam literature, she is a powerful voice. She raised her voice for the silenced. Her commitment to speaking the truth is evident in her stories, novels and articles. I express my sincere gratitude to Mathrubhumi for delegating me to present the Mathrubhumi Literary Award to Sarah Joseph," Ray said. Mathrubhumi MD M V Shreyams Kumar, who presided over the event, said, "Sarah Joseph is someone who expresses her opinions without any fear at a time when freedom of expression and freedom of press are being suppressed." E Santosh Kumar, a member of the jury that selected Sarah Joseph for the award, termed her "one of Kerala's most culturally valuable people".

"Sarah, who started writing at the age of 52, quickly captured the aesthetics of literature. She integrated two different dimensions of literature and activism throughout her life, and has more great works in the offing,” he said. Novelist R Rajasree said, "Sarah Joseph's writing is like a revolution against certain common perceptions. The way she infuses women, love, body, life, motherhood, and affection in her writings has been the subject of many studies.” Sarah Joseph was selected unanimously for the award by a distinguished jury chaired by noted writer N S Madhavan, with Santhosh Kumar and M Leelavathi as its members.

The committee recognised her literary contributions as a “revolution of love” woven through cultural history with words.

The writer has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and the Sahitya Akademi Award (2003) for her novel 'Aalahayude Penmakkal'.