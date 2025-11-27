Promised high returns on investments in online gaming platforms, Latur farmer loses Rs 30 lakh

Latur, Nov 27 (PTI) A farmer in Latur was cheated of Rs 30 lakh after being promised high returns on investments in online gaming platforms, following which two persons were booked, a police official said on Thursday.

Satish Bhivaji Bolange (42), a resident of Khalangri in Renapur tehsil, invested the amount between July and October this year on the advice of accused Dinesh Prakash Patange and Tanvi Nitin Salunke, the Kingaon police station official said.

"They told him several well-known personalities had already invested and profited from the scheme. The accused allegedly used multiple UPI IDs, wallets, and bank transfers to collect money in instalments, ultimately duping him of Rs 30,00,500. When no returns materialised for three months, Bolange realised he had been cheated," the official said.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act for cheating and other offences, he added. PTI COR BNM