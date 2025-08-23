Promising permanent jobs and not fulfilling it is vote theft: Jairam Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Aug 23 (PTI) The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has deceived youths by not keeping its poll promises, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

He said that not fulfilling the commitment after coming to power by promising jobs is "vote theft".

Before the 2022 assembly polls, the Congress had promised to provide 5 lakh jobs in five years; but after coming to power, it abolished several jobs, Thakur alleged.

"Giving guarantees of permanent jobs and not fulfilling the commitment after coming to power is vote theft. Congress has formed its government in Himachal Pradesh by stealing votes," he said in a statement issued here.

Thakur said the current Congress government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was formed only on the basis of lies and theft of votes.

"The two-and-a-half year tenure of Sukhu's government has been full of disappointments, apart from the increasing debt burden," he added.