Promising to get 'lost love' back, gang cheats teen girl of Rs 16.18 lakh in gold, cash; 2 held

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Two persons were arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly duping people by promising to solve their relationship problems, including getting back lost love, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The probe into the case began after a theft of Rs 16.18 lakh was reported at the Pydhonie residence of a 52-year-old woman, the official said.

"As per the complaint, a thief entered her residence on August 1 through a half-opened door and stole 129 grams gold and cash, cumulatively valued at Rs 16.18 lakh. A parallel probe by the Crime Branch led to the questioning of the woman's teenage daughter," the official said.

The teen girl told police her relationship with a man had gone sour as her parents were opposed to it, the official said.

"She came across one Irfan Khanji on Instagram who promised to get lost love back in 24 hours. The teen contacted a number given on the Instapage, and a person posing as a maulvi started speaking to her. He told her a ritual needed to be performed for which he must be given a silver pot, gold items etc," the official said.

After the teen girl agreed, two persons came to Mumbai and took these items and cash, totaling Rs 16.18 lakh, from her, he said.

"Based on the information provided by the girl, a probe began and two accused, identified as Vikas Meghwal (22) and Manoj Nagpal (30), were held from Gangapur in Rajasthan," he said.

"The gang was cheating youngsters by claiming to set right issues in their relationships in 24 hours. Using this modus operandi, they have also duped people in Delhi and Haryana. Further probe is underway," the official added. PTI DC BNM