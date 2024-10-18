Promote literary activities in every educational institution: Arunachal guv

Itanagar, Oct 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd) on Friday emphasised the need to promote and organise literary activities in every educational institution as part of a mass movement, alongside state-level programmes.

Advertisment

Parnaik made these remarks during a meeting with State Minister of Information and Public Relations Nyato Dukam at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

They discussed the upcoming Arunachal Literature Festival, an annual event organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, a statement from Raj Bhavan said.

The governor said students from schools to universities should be motivated and invited to participate in the festival. He also suggested inviting distinguished intellectuals from the literary world to share their experiences, writings, and aspirations.

Advertisment

Additionally, Parnaik and Dukam reviewed initiatives related to skill development, entrepreneurship, and innovative opportunities in industries, textiles, and handicrafts.

The governor urged the minister, who oversees these sectors, to explore new avenues for industrial development while prioritising the enhancement of traditional textiles and handicrafts.

He highlighted that a skilled youth population and an entrepreneurial spirit can significantly contribute to the state's role in the nation's economic growth, cultural diversity, and national unity.

Advertisment

Parnaik stressed that human resource development, skill enhancement, capacity building, and the integration of modern technology are crucial for India's aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047. He added that a commitment to the ‘nation first’ spirit from every citizen can help create a Viksit Bharat. PTI CORR MNB