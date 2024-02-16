Promote social harmony and collectively work for upliftment of weaker sections: J-K LG

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid obeisance at a temple here and called upon the people to rededicate themselves to promote social harmony and collectively work for upliftment of the weaker sections of the society.

The lieutenant governor visited Shri Martand Surya Temple in the outskirts of the city and participated in the ‘Mahayagya’ on the holy occasion of ‘Surya Saptami’, an official spokesman said.

Sinha interacted with the devotees and the management of the temple present there, and extended his hearty greetings on the auspicious occasion, he added.

The lieutenant governor said the vision of ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’ has been transformed into a peoples’ movement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

“Since time immemorial Jammu Kashmir is known as the land of spirituality and one of the main centres of learning and knowledge in the country. It has always promoted inclusive cultural ecosystem and kept alive time-tested traditional wisdom,” Sinha said. PTI TAS AS AS