Promote swadeshi and family values, protect environment: Bhagwat at RSS meet in MP

Jabalpur, Nov 8 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday asked the outfit's members to promote swadeshi and work for environment protection.

Bhagwat was addressing a meeting of more than 60 'pracharaks' of the 'Mahakoshal pranth' of the RSS' Madhya Kshetra comprising Madhya Bharat, Malwa and Chhattisgarh.

"Make use of swadeshi goods. Promote swadeshi products. Focus on the use and promotion of goods from cottage industries," Bhagwat said.

He also asked members to promote the joint family system with Indian values, a functionary who took part in the meeting told PTI.

"Bhagwat told cadre to promote family concepts and values that have taken a beating in the West. He also asked pracharaks to work for the protection of the environment and promote civic sense among the people. He directed all to discourage the use of polythene bags and wasteful use of electricity," the RSS functionary said.

In the evening, Bhagwat visited an RSS 'shakha', with collegians as its members, in Rampur. Bhagwat is slated to leave for Nagpur on Monday. PTI LAL MAS BNM