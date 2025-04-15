Promoting enmity case: Activist Nadeem Khan in HC seeks his travel condition to be relaxed

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Activist Nadeem Khan on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court urging the court to relax a condition imposed on his travel outside the national capital in an alleged case of promoting enmity.

Khan sought waiving off the condition, which bars him from leaving the national capital without the permission of a competent court.

The high court imposed the rider on him while granting him protection against any coercive action by the police.

The fresh plea was listed before Justice Ravinder Dudeja who transferred it to the court of Justice Jasmeet Singh, who had imposed the condition on December 11, 2024.

The plea would be heard on April 21.

During a brief hearing, Khan's counsel said he was seeking modification of the condition as he was associated with NGO Association for Protection of Civil Rights and was required to travel outside Delhi.

Khan, who is national secretary of the NGO, and his organisation had moved the high court seeking to quash the FIR against him.

He was booked for the alleged offences of promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy after a video went viral on social media.

The police claimed the purported video could cause enmity and lead to violence in the public at any time.

The court had disposed of the petition after being informed by the police that it would not arrest the activist without first giving him a seven-day written notice.

Khan, on the other hand, had assured the court that he would continue to cooperate with the investigation, pursuant to the FIR registered against him on November 30, 2024 at Shaheen Bagh Police Station.

His counsel had said the police should not harass the petitioner in the garb of investigation and ensure the probe was concluded expeditiously.

He had argued the police was conducting a roving and fishing inquiry.

The court had orally said while his right to liberty was protected, the agency was entitled to investigate and kept the rights and contentions of the parties open.

Delhi Police claimed Khan, through "targeted dissemination of selective information", sought to create a narrative of a particular community's victimisation by the incumbent government.

In a status report filed in the case, the police said such actions suggest a deliberate attempt to provoke discontent and unrest, amounting to a larger conspiracy for undermining communal harmony and public order. PTI SKV AMK