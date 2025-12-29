Promoting research, innovation key to Viksit Bharat by 2047: President Murmu

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Dec 29 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said promoting research, innovation and startup culture is vital for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the 15th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here, Murmu said India has set a target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and the role of youth will be crucial in achieving this objective.

She said the government of India is running several schemes to promote research, innovation and startup culture.

"NIT should focus more on research and innovation so that India becomes a knowledge super power," she added.

A total of 1,112 students were awarded degrees this year (722 graduates, 303 undergraduates and 78 postgraduates) across various disciplines.

In addition, one D-Litt, one honourary PhD, two gold and 16 silver medals were also conferred for outstanding academic excellence.

Murmu said, "Education is not only about getting good package or placement, but how many people are positively affected by your work for betterment of society." She noted that while technology has brought significant changes, its misuse has also led to challenges such as cybercrime and the growing problem of e-waste, which is harming the environment.

The President said institutions like NIT should come forward to work on solutions to address these challenges and emphasised the need for a multi-stakeholder approach for sustainable development and effective waste management.

Earlier in the day, the President attended the 22nd Santali ‘Parsi Maha’ (language day) and the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script of the Santali language at Dishom Jaherthan courtyard in Karandih on the outskirts of Jamshedpur in East Singhbhum district.

The President arrived in Jharkhand on Sunday night on a three-day visit.

On Tuesday, she will visit Gumla to address 'Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh-Kartik Jatra' (interstate folk cultural gathering).