Promoting transparency in press will keep democracy vibrant and alive: Himachal minister

Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Sunday presided over a state-level function on National Press Day in Shimla, and said that promoting transparency in the press will keep democracy vibrant and alive.

"The press plays a pivotal role in democracy. The role of the media is to convey important public issues to the government. The media's job is to raise the voices of the underprivileged sections of society," he said.

"Due to technologies like AI and deep fakes, misinformation spreads rapidly in society and the difference between true and false information has a direct impact. The media plays a vital role in shaping the nation and the society," he added. PTI/COR MNK MNK