Promotion of Ajithkumar as DGP unanimously decided, says Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 (PTI) Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said on Thursday that the decision to promote senior IPS officer ADGP M R Ajithkumar, who was recently embroiled in a political controversy over his alleged meetings with RSS leaders, to the rank of DGP was unanimously taken by the cabinet.

Speaking to the media, he dismissed reports of differences among ministers regarding the promotion of the officer facing a vigilance probe for allegedly amassing illegal wealth, stating that the decision was unanimous and quite natural.

"There is a precedent for this, and the cabinet approved the promotions of all the senior IPS officers, not only of a single person," Anil said.

The minister, who is also a CPI leader, a major ally of the ruling LDF, said that the inquiry against the police officer is a different thing and it is underway.

Responding to the opposition over the promotion of Ajithkumar, Anil told reporters to ask this matter to the secretary of his party. "As a minister, I can say that there are no differences and the decision was taken unanimously," he added.

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved the promotion of Ajithkumar, who is currently heading the Armed Police Battalion, to the rank of director general of police.

The 1995 batch officer had been under fire from the Congress-led opposition and the CPI for his "controversial meetings" with senior RSS leaders last year and alleged role in the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram.

Congress had accused the police of disrupting the Pooram festival to help the BJP win the Lok Sabha seat from Thrissur.

Ajitkumar was removed as ADGP (law and order) and posted to the Armed Police Battalion in October.

S Suresh, who is on central deputation with the Special Protection Group, will also be promoted to the DGP rank. PTI ARM ARM KH