Promotion, protection, preservation of circus need of the hour: Naqvi

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said the promotion, protection and preservation of circus and its artistes is need of the hour so that such traditional forms of entertainment can regain the heights of popularity among the people.

Naqvi made the remarks at the inauguration of the Rambo Circus' International Circus Festival' here.

The promotion, protection and preservation of circus and its artistes is need of the hour so that this traditional form of entertainment can regain the heights of popularity among the people, Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement Circus artistes from Nepal, Argentina, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia etc. are showcasing their skills at the Circus festival.

The Circus industry across the world has been severely affected by the availability of innumerable mediums of entertainment in the current digital-internet era but circus has its own glamour, attraction and magnetism, Naqvi said.

He said that circus is not only a medium of entertainment but it has also been a source of employment for artists and other associated people on a large scale.