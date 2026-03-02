Prompt reporting of cybercrime key to swift detection: Gujarat DGP

Rajkot, Mar 2 (PTI) Cybercrime incidents reported at the earliest can ensure swift intervention, significantly increasing the chances of recovering the defrauded money, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) K L N Rao has said.

Rao on Sunday chaired a high-level crime conference in Rajkot and reviewed the cybercrime situation, road accident and drug abuse cases across the state.

Speaking to reporters after the conference, the senior official said that citizens were well-informed about the available helplines: '1930' for cybercrime, '1933' for drug-related complaints, and '1908', where they can provide information or file complaints.

"In cybercrime cases, if citizens report the incident at the earliest, swift action can be taken. Immediate action during the golden hour is critical," he said.

He noted that the sooner the police are alerted, the quicker they can initiate action, significantly increasing the chances of recovering the defrauded money, Rao said.

On the recent bomb threats across Gujarat and ongoing cyber investigations, the DGP said that the crime branch and the Cyber Centre of Excellence, along with other specialised units, are actively investigating the cases.

"Be it hoax calls, cyber fraud, fake identity theft or organised digital scams, we are identifying the modus operandi and taking firm action," he added.

Road safety was also a key focus area during the meet, with discussions centred on preventive strategies and stricter enforcement to reduce fatalities, he said.

"We reviewed measures to bring down road accidents and discussed coordinated steps to tackle drug abuse. All units have been instructed to work in close coordination," the DGP said. PTI KVM ARU