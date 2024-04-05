'Pronounced guilty before trial', says sole woman accused in JNU sexual harassment case

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A former JNU student and sole woman co-accused in a sexual harassment case, which is being protested by the victim at the varsity's main gate since April 1, has alleged that she has been "unfairly targeted" by students affecting her mental wellbeing.

A complaint of an alleged sexual harassment was filed against four people, including two former students, by a female student on March 31 demanding action by the university.

The woman co-accused in the alleged incident said that she is already branded as "guilty" and her photographs are being circulated publicly tarnishing her reputation while the inquiry is still underway.

"The baseless accusations and the subsequent public destruction of my character have seriously affected my mental well-being. I feel unfairly targeted and humiliated in the eyes of the JNU community," she told PTI.

"My picture was released without my consent, further violating my privacy and dignity," the co-accused said alleging that a one-sided story was being propagated among the students with vested interest.

Slamming the administration, the co-accused said, "I find it alarming that I have been immediately put out of bounds by the administration without a fair and impartial inquiry, essentially being labelled guilty without due process." "The shock I feel is profound and deeply personal. I believe in the principle of fair inquiry and am willing to cooperate fully in the event of an actual investigation," she added.

The varsity administration had declared the two former students out-of-bound on April 1 and initiated an inquiry into the matter, Chief Proctor Sudhir Kumar told PTI earlier.

On Thursday, the varsity administration issued proctorial inquiry notice to 21 students, including the victim and JNUSU president Dhananjay, for blocking the main entrance gate of the campus.

The victim initiated an indefinite strike on April 1 outside the main gate of the campus against perceived inaction by the administration over her complaint.

According to the complainant, the four students accused in the case hurled derogatory remarks at her while she was taking a walk with her friend in the early hours of March 31 at the Ring Road near the campus.

A section of students along with the victim are sitting on strike at the varsity's main gate demanding the four students be declared out-of-bounds and their registration be cancelled. PTI SJJ AS AS