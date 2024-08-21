Propaganda being spread on Punjab farmers' 'discontent' with BJP: Bittu

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday said people are being fed propaganda that the farmers in Punjab were angry with the saffron party.

Bittu said a few farmer leaders were spreading the propaganda to fill their pockets and mislead the farmers of the state.

He asserted that the farmers of Punjab were happy with the BJP and the party would form its government in Haryana after the upcoming assembly polls and in Punjab in 2027.

"An atmosphere is being created in the country that the farmers in Punjab are angry with the BJP. Farmers in Punjab are happy with the BJP but a few farmer leaders are spreading this propaganda to fill their pockets and mislead farmers," Bittu told reporters after filing his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

Rajya Sabha polls are due in the state on September 3, if required. Rajasthan has a total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats and one of them is vacant. The BJP has four and the Congress five seats.

The Union minister said earlier the farmer leaders used to say that were not being allowed to come to Delhi, yet they met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. An illusion is being created that the farmer leaders are not being allowed to come to Delhi, he said.

However, if any person comes with bombs, stones, daggers and weapons, he will be stopped, Bittu asserted.

Talking about the situation in Punjab, Bittu said farmers are willing to give land for national projects like highways, airports and railway tracks, but the farmer leaders were not letting them do so.

Today, almost all national projects are stalled in Punjab. All businesses have come to a standstill and entrepreneurs are leaving the state, he claimed.