Propaganda movies are being made to denigrate Kerala at national level, CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said there is a coordinated effort at the national level to undermine the state by diluting its social and cultural achievements.

Inaugurating the state leadership convention of the Kerala Navodhana Samrakshana Samiti (Renaissance Protection Forum) here, Vijayan said even propaganda movies are being made to denigrate Kerala at the national level.

Vijayan said Kerala has grabbed the world's attention as a result of the progressive movements and popular struggles but attempts are being made in the country to propagate that it is not so.

"There is a coordinated effort at the national level to undermine the state by diluting our social and cultural achievements. There are vile campaigns to denigrate Kerala at the national level and even propaganda films are being made as a part of it," Vijayan said.

The Left leader alleged that there are also attempts to create a communal divide in the state and this was evident soon after the recent Kalamassery bomb blasts.

"Soon after the incident there was an attempt to communalise it to create a divide in the society by instigating communal sentiments. But Kerala rallied together to resist such moves," the CM said.

He said the real history of the state is being hidden while a fake history is being made to propagate that the history of the country belongs to one certain group.

"A progressive thinking society cannot accept such moves," he said, adding that efforts are being made by some to damage the secular fabric of Kerala society. PTI RRT RRT ANE