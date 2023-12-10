Proper monitoring key to maintaining healthy human rights records: Arunachal guv

Itanagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Sunday said that to implement and maintain a healthy human rights record, there must be good governance, proper monitoring and enthusiastic participation of all.

Advertisment

The governor said that every citizen must endeavour to create a conducive environment for upholding fundamental rights and human rights while abiding by his fundamental duties.

He was addressing a state-level human rights awareness programme organised to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"The special occasion coincided with the Amrit Kaal celebration as we prepare ourselves to be a progressive, developed and caring nation, aimed at becoming the Vishwa Guru by 2047," Parnaik said.

Advertisment

He added that in its endeavour to reinvigorate the universal declaration of human rights in the true sense, the Centre has launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp programme to ensure that every citizen receives the basic amenities.

Parnaik said that the Indian Armed Forces follow a principle of ‘iron fist and velvet glove’ to ensure that there is no human rights violation and collateral damage to innocent citizens.

Acting as mediators between people and the government, NGOs and civil society organisations have a crucial role in raising awareness for the promotion and protection of human rights, he said.

On the occasion, the governor also launched the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC), the organiser of the event. PTI UPL UPL NN