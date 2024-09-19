Properly collected scientific evidence at crime scene will help identify criminals: Forensics Services Director

Shimla, Sep 19 (PTI) Forensics Services Director Dr Meenakshi Mahajan on Thursday said properly collected scientific evidence from the crime scene helps in identifying the criminals and ensure their conviction.

She deliberated on topics like evidence preservation, effective crime scene investigation strategies and managing timelines during the two-day workshop organized with the objective of strengthening crime prevention and investigation at the Directorate of Forensics Services, Junga, in the suburbs of Shimla.

The two-day workshop, which concluded on Thursday, was attended by the officers from various forensic science laboratories across the state. The workshop emphasized the implementation of newly introduced laws and focused on serious crimes where the conviction is seven years or more.

Special attention was given to cases pertaining to women and children, where it is essential to visit the scene of crime and preserve evidence.

"If scientific evidence is properly collected at the crime scene, it will help to identify criminals and ensure their conviction," said Mahajan.

Earlier, during the ninth meeting of the Forensic Science Development Board held in August, approval was granted to open new Crime Scene Units in six districts to enhance district-level forensic capabilities. PTI BPL AS AS