Properties built with extortion money by gangsters under scanner: Punjab DGP

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) Properties built in Punjab with extortion money by foreign-based gangsters are under the scanner, a top police officer said even as he announced the launch of 72-hour 'Operation Prahaar-2', a statewide drive against wanted criminals from Monday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav also said a process has started for extraditing 38 out of 61 foreign-based gangsters.

"Our purpose is to make Punjab safe and secure by giving a sense of security to common people," he told reporters here on Sunday.

Asked whether the police will launch a probe into properties built by foreign-based gangsters through extortion money, Yadav said such properties are already under the scanner.

"Following legal procedure, their properties will be targeted," he said.

Under the ongoing anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' in the state, properties owned by drug smugglers are being demolished. Besides, illegal assets of drug smugglers are being frozen under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Speaking about the 'Operation Prahaar-2', Yadav said 12,000 personnel, who will be part of 2,000 teams, will be deployed under this operation.

"Our aim is to make Punjab crime- and gangster-free. There is zero tolerance for crime," Yadav said.

On January 20, the Punjab Police had launched 'Operation Prahaar', a statewide drive to dismantle the entire ecosystem of organised crime.

The DGP said starting Monday, the 'Operation Prahaar-2' will be conducted till Wednesday, and senior officers from Punjab Police Headquarters have been deputed for effective supervision of the operation.

Asked about threats to police officials' families by gangster Goldy Brar, Yadav said he does not want to glorify any criminal. "Every criminal will be treated as a criminal. We do not want to glorify anyone," he said.

Responding to a question on the main accused involved in murder of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi in Jalandhar, Yadav said within 24 hours of the incident, one arrest was made. The main accused has been identified and efforts are on to nab him, he said.

Asked about the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell set up by the police, Yadav said a process has started towards extraditing 38 out of 61 foreign-based gangsters and police were in touch with the Centre in this regard.

The police set up the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell, headed by DIG Counter Intelligence Ashish Choudhary, to expedite extradition of gangsters who are operating from different countries.

On action against social media posts spreading threats, he said over 10,000 URLs have been deleted and 328 FIRs have been registered for weapons display and songs glorifying weapons while licences of 3,500 weapons have been cancelled.

Sharing outcomes of Operation Prahaar campaign, the DGP said the police arrested 5,290 individuals including gangsters and criminals associated with them and recovered 128 weapons from their possession after conducting 17,603 raids across the state.

Apart from this, preventive action has been initiated against 2,973 people, whereas 5,413 people were verified and released after questioning, he said, adding that 344 proclaimed offenders (POs) were also arrested.

He clarified that this is a lawful operation and the police will only arrest the person who is wanted in crime.

For effective supervision across police districts, special DGP, additional DGP, inspector general of police, and deputy inspector general-rank officers have been allocated police districts to oversee the operation, with the directive that accountability will be fixed for any lapses found, he added.

To enhance visible police presence and strengthen the crime response mechanism across the state, the DGP said that Standard Operating Procedure on operational preparedness have also been issued to all the CPs/SSPs and range IGPs/DIGs.

He said that commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police have been directed to personally visit all important scenes of crime to supervise investigations and ensure the tracing of heinous offences.

As part of the confidence-building measures, all the district chiefs have been directed to personally conduct field visits in high footfall and hotspot areas, he added.

The state's police force is being significantly augmented by auditing and mobilizing force deployment from non-core duties to strengthen round-the-clock high-tech check points and city sealing points.

Following reports that many vehicles are plying without numbers, which are being used in crimes, the operational directions have also been issued to intensify the checking of vehicles, especially two-wheelers, moving without number plates, he said.

"We will also fix the responsibility of senior officers...they will go into fields and will be given sufficient time. Performance of senior officers will be evaluated," he said.

Stressing on the need to make maximum use of wireless sets and walkie-talkies, Yadav said that it shall be the responsibility of the concerned CP/SSP/Range IGP/DIGs to put in place proper police response immediately after the incident is reported.

"To ensure rapid response after any crime incident is reported, a comprehensive sealing plan must be immediately implemented to intercept perpetrators through intensive checking at escape routes and exit points," he said.

On the anti-drug drive, which was launched in March 2005, Yadav said that the police registered 33,779 FIRs and made 48,167 arrests, resulting in recovery of 2,149 kg heroin, 649 kg opium, 28,527 kg poppy husk, 48.31 lakh intoxicant pills/capsules and Rs 15.91 crore cash from their possession. PTI CHS KVK KVK