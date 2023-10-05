Properties built with money from corruption to be attached, says Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) The Punjab government will attach the properties of everyone who built these assets by indulging in corruption, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Thursday and added that a crusade has been launched in the state against graft.

Advertisment

Mann was addressing a gathering after handing over job letters to 272 newly-inducted cooperative inspectors, according to an official release.

During the address, Mann slammed the opposition parties' accusation that the state government is indulging in political vendetta and said his dispensation has launched a crusade against corruption and no corrupt leader will be spared.

These leaders constructed palatial farm houses but the common man is running pillar to post to make both ends meet, he alleged.

Advertisment

"We will attach the properties of all those who built those with corruption money," he said.

Every single penny will be recovered from these corrupt leaders and utilised for the welfare of the public, Mann asserted.

The chief minister said his government has so far completed the process of handing over recruitment letters to 36,796 youngsters in various departments, adding that all appointments were made completely on merit.

Advertisment

The sole agenda of the AAP dispensation from day one has been to empower the youngsters by providing government jobs, Mann said.

The state government is also opening eight centres to train students for competitive exams, he added.

The chief minister exhorted the new recruits to judiciously use their positions for the welfare of the people and securing justice for them rather than harassing them.

Punjab has emerged as the most preferred investment destination in the country due to the state government's concerted efforts, Mann claimed.

The state has attracted investments worth Rs 50,871 crore, which will create 2.89 lakh jobs, he added. PTI CHS VSD SZM