Properties of 3 drug peddlers attached in J-K's Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Police on Wednesday attached movable and immovable properties belonging to three notorious drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a police spokesperson said.

The properties including a double-storey residential house and vehicles jointly belonging to drug peddlers Mehmood Hussain, Zaffer Iqbal and Javid Iqbal were attached under the NDPS Act, the spokesperson said.

During the investigation, the attached properties were found to be illegally acquired, he said The properties were prima facie acquired from the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the trio, the spokesperson said.

The three accused were already booked in four different cases of drug peddling in various police stations in Poonch, he said. PTI COR/AB NB NB