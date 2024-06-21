Properties of 3 drug peddlers attached in J-K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Jun 21 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached properties worth Rs 51 lakh belonging to three notorious drug peddlers in Rajouri district, officials said.

The police have attached three moveable properties as they were proven to be acquired through illegal means and proceeds of narcotics trade, they said. A team from Nowshera police station has attached three vehicles include a dumper truck, a Mahindra Pickup Bolero and a motorcycle. The value of the three vehicles is approximately Rs 51 lakhs.

The vehicles belong to notorious drug peddlers Sukhvinder Singh, Naveen Kumar and Davinder Kumar, all residents of Sehar Makri, Bhawani, they said.

The properties have been attached under the NDPS Act.

The alleged drug peddlers were arrested after a massive recovery of narcotics that were made by police with the help of locals near LoC in Sehar Makri area of Nowshera and a cross-LoC smuggling racket was busted, they said.