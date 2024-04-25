Properties of 4 militant handlers operating from POK attached in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) Properties of four militant handlers operating from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) was on Thursday attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Acting against the wanted local terrorists based in Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a special drive against the absconding/wanted terrorists, and as part of this drive, properties of four terrorist handlers declared proclaimed offenders by the high court was attached, a police spokesman said.

They have ex-filtrated to Pakistan or Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and are currently there, he said.

"Since then, they are continuously involved in handling terrorists and reviving and spreading terrorism in Handwara and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesman said.

Following the prescribed procedure, land measuring ten Marlas at Kralgund belonging to proclaimed offender Mumtaz Ahmad Khwaja, a resident of Kralgund, 16-3/4 Marlas belonging to Lateef Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Badra Payeen, one Kanal and two Marlas at Ashipora belonging to Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Ashpora, and land measuring one Kanal at Khaipora belonging to Ghulam Nabi Ganai, a resident of Khaipora, Qaziabad, was attached by the police on the orders of the Court, the spokesman said. PTI SSB MNK MNK