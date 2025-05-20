Properties of 4 Pak-based terrorist handlers attached in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 20 (PTI) Properties of four Pakistan-based terror handlers were attached in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

A police spokesperson said three properties were attached in the Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, while a fourth was seized in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

In Sopore, police attached 29 marlas, or around 8,000 square feet, of land belonging to Arshid Ahmad Teli, a resident of Nowpora Tujjar, Firdous Ahmad Dar alias Umar Dar, and Nazir Ahmad Dar alias Shabir Illahi, both residents of Harwan, the spokesperson said.

The attachment was made under Sections 82 and 83 of the CrPC by Sopore police in coordination with the revenue authorities.

The three had earlier been declared proclaimed offenders by a court, the spokesperson said.

In Awantipora, land measuring around 79 sq ft in Frestabal Pampore, belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist handler Owais Feroze Mir, was attached, he said.

The property was attached under section 88 of CrPC on an order of the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Pulwama (Special Designated Court under NIA Act).

Mir, also a proclaimed offender, is said to be involved in promoting and trying to revive terrorist activities by pushing in arms and ammunition and activating local terror networks, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB VN VN