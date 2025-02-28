Properties of 5 PoK-based Hizbul terrorists seized in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police has seized immovable properties of five operatives of the proscribed terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen in the Gool area of Ramban district, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

The five terrorists -- Saraj Din (48) of Sangaldan, Reyaz Ahmed (45) of Dalwah, Farooq Ahmed (46) of Banj Bhimdassa, and Mohd Ashraf (50) and Mushtaq Ahmed (47) of Moila -- have crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and are operating from there, he said.

They were trying to sell these assets to fund militant activities, he said.

"The seizure of immovable properties belonging to these five exfiltrated terrorists of the Gool area is a decisive step in dismantling terror funding networks and preventing the resurgence of militancy in the region.

"It sends a strong message to terrorists operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that their attempts to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will not be tolerated," he added.

The spokesperson said that security forces remain committed to ensuring long-term peace, stability and development in Jammu and Kashmir while taking firm action against those trying to destabilise the region.

According to police, the five terrorists crossed over to PoK to receive arms training and carry out militant activities in India.

Intelligence reports suggested that they were attempting to sell their immovable properties in Jammu and Kashmir with the intention of using the proceeds to finance terrorist activities and lure local youth into militancy, the spokesperson said.

The seizure order, issued by the sub-divisional police officer in Gool, prevents the sale, lease or any other form of transaction involving these properties without the permission of the Jammu and Kashmir Police or other designated authorities, he said.

The seizure will cut off a potential source of terror funding that would have been used to revive Hizbul Mujahideen's influence in the region, he added.

Police said the families of these individuals will now face legal and financial constraints, preventing them from providing indirect support to militant activities.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been proactively cracking down on terror funding, overground worker (OGW) networks and exfiltrated terrorists, and this has significantly weakened the terror ecosystem in the recent years, the spokesperson said.

The latest action aligns with the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, he said.