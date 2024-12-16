Properties of alleged drug peddlers attached in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Authorities on Monday attached two residential houses belonging to alleged drug peddlers in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

"Police in Kupwara have attached two residential properties belonging to drug peddlers in the border area of Karnah under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the police spokesperson said.

He said it is the first time that such stringent action has been taken under the NDPS Act in this region.

"One of the properties attached is located in Pingla Haridal and belongs to Riyaz Ahmad Shah," he said.

The second property, located in Chitterkote Karnah, belongs to Jahangir Ahmad Khan, the spokesperson said.

"The combined market value of these properties is estimated to be approximately 40 lakhs," the spokesperson added. PTI MIJ NB NB