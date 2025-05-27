Properties of dismissed Punjab Police constable frozen

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Police have frozen the movable and immovable properties of dismissed Punjab Police constable Amandeep Kaur, who has been arrested in a disproportionate assets case, an official said on Tuesday.

A house, a residential plot, a car, a motorcycle, three mobile phones and a watch worth Rs 1.35 crore were frozen after obtaining nod from the competent authority, the official said.

A property freezing order has also been pasted outside Kaur's residence in Bathinda.

Constable Kaur was arrested by Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

According to a police spokesperson, during investigation, details of her movable and immovable properties acquired between 2018 and 2025 were scrutinised, along with her salary, bank accounts and loan records.

The probe revealed that Kaur had a total income of Rs 1,08,37,550 during the period while her expenditure stood at Rs 1,39,64,802.97. This was Rs 31,27,252.97 more than her known sources of income, about 28.85 per cent beyond her legitimate earnings.

Based on these findings, a case was registered on Monday under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Vigilance Bureau police station, Bathinda range, the spokesperson said.

In April this year, Kaur was dismissed from service after she was arrested for carrying 17.71 grams of heroin in Bathinda district.

She was caught by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, which booked her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

However, she was released on bail by a Bathinda court on May 2. PTI CHS RUK RUK