Properties of four drug peddlers attached in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached the properties of four alleged drug peddlers under relevant sections of law here, an official said.

The residential houses of Reena alias Roopa, Shakeela and Pal Singh and his wife Seema alias Kheeri -- all residents of Rajiv Nagar -- and Fareed Ali of Lower Ragoora were attached by separate police teams, a police official said.

They are notorious drug peddlers and a menace to society, he added.

The action was taken as part of the ongoing drive against the drug peddlers in the city, the official said.